Senior Alert issued for 84-year-old man in Wytheville

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – A Senior Alert has been issued for 84-year-old James J. Lovett of Wytheville.

Lovett was last seen on February 19, at 9:30 a.m. at 23069 Clayman Valley Road, Bristol, Virginia.

State Police say Lovett is without his required medications and is believed to be in danger.

Lovett is described as a white male, 6’ 1’’ tall, 167 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue checkered long sleeve shirt, blue checkered long pants, blue checkered jacket, and tan loafers.

Police say he should be driving a 1994 Mercury Grand Marquis, 4-door sedan, black in color, with Tennessee license plates 578-gsv.

Anyone with information about Lovett’s whereabouts is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131.