Police seek 2 persons of interest in South Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the two persons of interest in connection with a shooting in South Richmond last week.

The shooting happened Sunday, February 12, in the Blackwell neighborhood.

At approximately 4:35 p.m., police responded to the intersection of East 20th Street and Albany Avenue for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found an adult male inside of a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was later released for his non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the two persons of interest may have knowledge related to the shooting.

The first person of interest was described as a black male, approximately 30 years old, 5’7”-5’8” in height, 170-180 pounds, with dark hair and a low cut.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

The second person of interest was described as a black male, approximately 20-25 years old, 5’5” in height, 150 pounds, with short, dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt with a large logo on his left chest.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call Major Crimes Detective J. Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.