× Museum District restaurant nears completion

RICHMOND, VA. — After taking the reins of a shuttered Museum District eatery, a local businessman is mounting a new concept for his latest restaurant venture.

Stephen Gooch, owner and operator of Richmond-based Juno Restaurant Group, plans to open The Stables in coming weeks at the former Zeus Gallery Café at 201 Belmont Ave.

The restaurant will feature New American cuisines prepared by Café Caturra’s Evan Campbell, who will lead The Stables’ menu development as executive chef.

Gooch said Campbell’s menu remains under development but will reflect his culinary stops in New Orleans and throughout the South. He said the menu will be heavy on small plates and include several entrees.

Gooch and Campbell also are finalizing The Stables’ wine, craft beer and cocktails menu.

The 1,800-square-foot space is being remodeled by local carpenter James Turman, who has worked on several area restaurants. Gooch said The Stables will feature intimate seating and a new bar and open kitchen, including seating behind Campbell.

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com.