Missing teen may be traveling with man she met online

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – The FBI is now getting involved in the search for a missing 15-year-old Prince William County girl last seen on February 17.

Makayla Phyllis Mattei was last seen Friday around 6:45 p.m. at 2845 Banks Court in Dumfries, Virginia.

Agents believe Makayla may be traveling with Meiti Metsla, an Estonian national. Her mother says she met Metsla online and this is the first time she has left home.

Police consider her in danger because she is in need of medication which she doesn’t have with her for a serious medical condition.

Makayla is described as 5’4” tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair in an afro. She was last seen wearing a pink Georgia State sweatshirt, dark colored leggings and black shoes with pink stripes.

If you have any information about Makayla’s whereabouts contact the FBI Washington Field Office at 202-278-2000 or tips.fbi.gov, the Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678. Tipsters may remain anonymous.