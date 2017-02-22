Meet the official race charities for the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - A pep rally, a block party, or a race no matter what you call it, the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K is one Richmond’s favorite traditions. Faith Hecht from Sports Backer’s Kids Run RVA along with Travis Massey joined us in the studio to share the details behind this years official charity partners. The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k takes place on Saturday, April 1st. For more information on the Monument Avenue 10K and Kids Run RVA you can call 804-285-9495 or visit http://www.sportsbackers.org. Don’t forget to join the Massey Challenge team, it’s free and easy to sign up, just visit http://www.masseychallenge.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY UKROP’S MONUMENT AVENUE 10K}