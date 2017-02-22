It’s National Margarita Day

RICHMOND, Va. – Tequila, triple sec and lime juice are the stars of a refreshing margarita. In honor of National Margarita Day, Michael Avery, Beverage Director at Casa Del Barco and The Boathouse Restaurants served three variations of this popular libation. For more information you can visit www.casadelbarco.com; www.boathouserva.com



· 2 oz blanco tequila

· 1 oz triple sec

· 1 oz fresh lime juice

Combine tequila, triple sec, lime juice and ice in shaker.

Shake 20 times. Strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass.

Cadillac Margarita

Float 1 oz of grand marnier on top of your El Barco margarita. Blood Orange Margarita

· 2 oz blanco tequila

· 1 oz triple sec

· 1 oz of blood orange puree

· 1 oz fresh lime juice

· 1 teaspoon of agave nectar

Combine tequila, triple sec, puree, lime juice, agave nectar and ice in shaker.

Shake 20 times. Strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass.

