× Henrico bail bondsman convicted for soliciting sexual favors from clients

Henrico County, Va. – A local bondsman accused of offering women bail in exchange for sexual favors plead no contest halfway through his trial, Wednesday.

Vladimir Tarabay, 60, walked into the courtroom with his family for his trial. He faced seven charges.

Three hours later, prosecution and defense had reached an agreement and Tarabay pleaded no contest to three misdemeanors of solicitation of prostitution and carnal knowledge of a bailed person. The charges dropped against him were multiple counts of forcible sodomy and abduction with intent to defile.

The alleged crimes came to light in July when at least two alleged victims came forward to tell police about the practices of Fast Bail Bonding.

Since then more than 20 women came forward with similar allegations against Tarabay.

Judge Gary Hicks heard testimony from several women that Taraby, also known as Mr. Fast, had a reputation.

The victims testified that Tarabay allowed them to pay a small amount of bond money and pay the rest off by performing sex acts or having sex with him.

Judge Hicks also listened to jailhouse phone conversations between those victims and Tarabay, in which code words like “paperwork” were used, not money, to describe how they would pay off the bond.

Defense attorneys questioned the credibility of the alleged victims, who had been arrested on multiple occasions. The defense questioned if the women were offered a deal by prosecutors to come forward.

One of the victims’ gave conflicting information on the stand and was unable to recall or answer the defense’s questions.

Prosecutors said they are happy with today’s outcome.

Tarabay remains out on bond. He will be sentenced in May and faces up to three years behind bars and 7,500 in fines.