Garden Grove in Carytown will add wine to the menu

RICHMOND, Va. — A local brewery will be pulling more than beer from its taps this fall.

Having dabbled with wine ingredients in several of its beers, Garden Grove Brewing Co. is adding wine-making to its skill set and plans to add its own wines this fall, when it rebrands as Garden Grove Brewing Co. and Urban Winery.

Last June, the Carytown brewery leased a half-acre at Arterra Wines, a vineyard in Fauquier County. After this year’s harvest, it plans to serve Garden Grove wine in its tasting room at 3445 W. Cary St., co-owner and head brewer Mike Brandt said.

“Our main red will be a French Bordeaux made with Petit Verdot grapes,” Brandt said. “We’ll also have a chardonnay, sparkling wine and honey wine to start.”

He said the outpost will have both sparkling and non-carbonated wine served on tap.

Brandt, who has previously worked as a winemaker in Virginia, said Garden Grove has been brewing beers that have wine ingredients and influences since it opened in 2015.

Garden Grove celebrated its two-year anniversary last week with the rollout of Precision Collision, an ale made with Petit Verdot grapes and aged in red wine barrels.

Co-owner Ryan Mitchell said adding wine to Garden Grove’s drink menu wasn’t part of the initial business plan.

