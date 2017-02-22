Former Hanover County teacher pleads guilty to molesting 6 young girls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A former Hanover County teacher charged with sex crimes against a children has plead guilty to molesting six young girls.

Leslie E. Deane Jr. was facing six counts of sexually abusing a child.

Eight other charges were withdrawn under terms of the plea agreement between the prosecution and defense.

Police arrested the 65-year-old in June of 2016 after a girl said Deane inappropriately touched her while she attended a daycare run by his wife inside their Chesterfield home.

At that time, police asked anyone with additional information or other potential victims to call with tips.

On August 8, Deane Jr. was indicted on six additional charges of aggravated sexual battery against children under the age of 13.

The indictments are connected to allegations made by three potential victims. The dates for the alleged crimes related to these new charges range from January 2001 through June 2016.

Court records did not indicate when the three potential victims came forward.

The former Chickahominy Middle School teacher worked for Hanover County Public School for 25 years.

Deane faces up to 90 years in prison. He will be sentenced in May.