Enjoy a taste of Southern Italy

RICHMOND, Va. – Culinary Experts Paige Healy and Gregorio Spinzo from The Boathouse took our tastebuds on a trip to Southern Italy with their authentic Spaghetti Carbonara recipe. Paige also filled us in on their popular annual tour of Southern Italy. ’Dinner in the Field’ Southern Italy Tour is September 3rd through September 12th. For more information you can visit www.roathouserva.com; http://www.dinnerinthefield.com/; and https://www.facebook.com/dinnerinthefield/. You can also check out Dinner in the Field on Instagram at @dinnerinthefield.

Dinner in the Field

Carbonara recipe

Serves 4 people

Ingredients:

12 OZ of spaghetti

5 eggs yolks

8 OZ of guanciale or aged pancetta

8 OZ of pecorino romano

Salt

Black pepper

Parsley

1. Heat a large sauté pan over medium heat, add the guanciale, or pancetta, and sauté until the fat just renders, on the edge of crispness but not hard. Remove from heat and set aside, leaving in the sauté pan.

2. Place a large pot of water over high heat, and bring to a boil, add a tablespoon of salt and add the spaghetti pasta and cook it until a bit firmer than al dente, about eight to nine minutes. Reserve 1 cup of pasta water in case you need it later.

3. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs yolks and the pecorino romano cheese. Season with a pinch of salt.

4. Drain pasta and add with guanciale to the sauté pan. Stir for a few seconds, add the yolks and then mix and stir for a minute away from the heat, and adding some reserved pasta water if needed for creaminess.

5. Serve immediately, dressing it with a bit of additional grated pecorino, black pepper and some parsley if you like.

