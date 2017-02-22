Cable guy busts Henrico woman charged with stealing cable

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A call to the cable company led to the arrest of a Henrico woman who now stands accused of stealing cable.

Dolores Del Carmen Rivera Medrano, 48, of Henrico, was arrested and charged Tuesday.

Her trouble began in January when police were called to an apartment along the 4700 block of Fox Rest Drive, off Glenside Drive near Staples Mill Road.

“A technician from utility company responded to the address on two prior dates due to the residents not receiving cable service,” a Henrico Police spokesman said. “The technician determined another resident had tampered with the service in an attempt to unlawfully receive it.”

Rivera Medrano was charged with one count of obtaining a public utility without payment.