Board of Supervisors approve water sports park in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted in favor of a water sports park planned for the corner of Genito Place and Genito Road Wednesday night.

The approval came after Chesterfield County staff recommended the Board of Supervisors deny the water park over concerns of traffic and road safety that the recreational destination could generate to the area.

During the meeting Wednesday night, some nearby residents also raised those concerns to the board.

Representatives from Waterford Park responded to their concerns with a detailed plan to help improve the issues if the water park was approved.

Waterford Park will be built on 105 acres of land near Clover Hill High School and the River City Sportsplex. The water park, which would cost an estimated $35 million, will include shopping, a music venue, restaurants and even townhomes.

Developers previously told CBS 6 they envisioned the park less like water parks at Kings Dominion and Water Country USA, and more like a place to water ski and whitewater raft.

Construction on the water park will begin in early 2018, with the water park and lake areas to be built first.

