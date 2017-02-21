Sweet Caroline’s Cinnamon Roll Quick Bread



RICHMOND, Va. – Caroline Hutchings, Founder of C&C Cinnamon Rolls filled our studio with the sweet smell of cinnamon as she created her yummy Cinnamon Roll Quick Bread. You can enjoy Caroline’s signature Cinnamon Rolls Thursday, February 23rd from 7:30 am to 10 am at Ironclad Roastery as part of the LoveRVAMorning initiative. Proceeds from the event will go toward the project ‘Build a Better RPS (Richmond Public Schools).’ For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/RVAcinnamonrolls/?hc_ref=SEARCH&fref=nf

Cinnamon Roll Quick Bread

Ingredients

Cake:

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

¾ cup granulated sugar

2 eggs

¾ cups whole milk

1 ½ tsp vanilla extract

1 ¾ cups all purpose flour

1 ¼ tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

Cinnamon Filling:

½ cup brown sugar

1 tbsp flour

1 tbsp cinnamon

3 tbsp unsalted butter, softened

Glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

2 tbsp milk

Making the Cinnamom Roll Quick Bread

Oven at 350oF.

Line a loaf pan (9×5) with parchment paper and coat with non-stick spray.

Mix together the ingredients for the cinnamon filling and set aside.

For the cake, beat the butter and sugar together until fluffy. Add in the eggs, milk, and vanilla. Beat in the flour, baking powder, and salt.

Fill the loaf pan with half of the batter, evenly spread. Cover this layer with the cinnamon filling and pour in the rest of the batter.

Bake 60 minutes. Allow to fully cool before serving.

For the glaze, blend the powdered sugar and milk and pour over the cooled cake.



