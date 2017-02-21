Richmond School Board approves $301.6 million operating budget for 2018

RICHMOND, Va. – The Richmond School Board voted 7-1 on the 2018 fiscal year budget Tuesday night.

This is a $301.6 million dollar operating budget request that the board will send to Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

The budget request is about a $21 million dollar increase from the current year.

There were three different options for the Board Tuesday night.

Teachers and parents CBS 6 spoke with said option 3 that was approved was a needs-based budget and is a positive step forward for students and the schools in Richmond.

Some of the requests in the budget include Middle School athletics, a multicultural service center, and one nurse for every school site.

Richmond School Board member Jonathan Young was the one Board member who did not vote in favor of option 3, which was ultimately approved.

Young said at Tuesday night’s meeting that he felt that option was an unbalanced budget and all the revenues may not transpire.

However, School Board Member Scott Barlow said while the school system may not get everything they ask for, this budget request documents a lot of needs for the district.

“We understand that our City has a lot of fiscal constraints, and we need to operate in those in some degree, but I do think there has been some unprecedented efforts to engage with the Mayor’s Office,” said Barlow.

Keri Treadway, a teacher at Fox Elementary was among several who spoke to the Board before the vote.

Treadway is a part of the Support Our Schools Coalition, and thanked the board members for listening to their concerns about passing a needs-based budget.

“This is going to allow the public an opportunity to really look at what is in the proposal, and when we do find out how much we get from the City, it’s going to allow all the stakeholders to come back to the School Board and really advocate for what they feel is their top priority,” said Treadway.