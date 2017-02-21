× Richmond man wanted for attempted murder busted driving drunk up north

RICHMOND, Va. –A Richmond man wanted for attempted murder, among other charges, was arrested in New York state Monday night.

Demetrius M. Williams, 24, of the 6100 block of Overland Drive, was wanted by police, who said he fired his gun at a woman during an argument. The incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2 in the 1500 block of Jennie Scher Road.

The woman was not struck by those shots.

Williams was wanted on six warrants: attempted murder, assault and battery, breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, petit larceny, unlawful use or injury to a telephone, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Williams was arrested after New York police pulled him over for speeding through Rensselaer County, near Albany. According to published reports, he was going 26 miles over the speed limit. When police ordered him to get out of the car, he refused and drove off, according to the Times Union.

The short chase by police ended when Williams crashed his car into a curb. He has been charged with more offenses, in New York, including drunk driving and possession of marijuana in addition to fleeing a police officer.

The Richmond Police Department is seeking his extradition.