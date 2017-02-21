Publix plans to open new store in Mechanicsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER, Va. – On Tuesday, Publix Super Markets announced a new location in Mechanicsville, making this the grocer's 12th planned store in the area.

The Publix at Brandy Creek Commons will be located at the southwest corner of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Brandy Creek Road.

The proposed square footage is approximately 49,000-square-feet, smaller than some of the other area Publix opening soon in the Richmond-area.

The store will employ approximately 140 associates, according to Kim Reynolds, Media and Community Relations Manager.

The projected opening is mid-year, in 2018.

Publix was recently named the second most popular grocery chain in the U.S. behind Wegman’s, according to a study by the industry research firm Market Force. Publix is a privately owned company that has been named to Fortune Magazine’s list of “100 best Companies to Work For in America” 19 years in a row.

In July 2016, Publix announced plans to buy 10 of the Richmond-area stores that Martin’s parent company Ahold bought from Ukrop’s six years earlier. Ahold was ordered to sell their Richmond-area stores after it merged with the company that owns Food Lion (Delhaize Group).

Publix had already eyed the Richmond market, and previously announced plans to build a new grocery store on Nuckols Road in Glen Allen.

Seven of the 10 stores being sold to Publix are now closed to be remodeled and redeveloped during a process that will likely take six to 12 months. Right now only the Three Chopt, Broad Street and Cary Street stores remain open.

The future remains uncertain for the nine Martin’s stores not part of the Publix’s plan:

253 N. Washington Hwy Ashland, VA

12601 Jefferson Davis Hwy Chester, VA

6401 Centralia Rd. Chesterfield, VA

200 Charter Colony Pkwy Midlothian, VA

10001 Hull St. Rd. Richmond, VA

7045 Forest Hill Ave Richmond, VA

5700 Brook Rd Richmond, VA

11361 Midlothian Tpke Richmond, VA

5201 Chippenham Crossing Ctr. Richmond, VA

1015 Richmond Ave. Staunton, VA

It is possible a smaller, independent grocer could take over the nine locations.