Chesterfield bullet travels through boyfriend, hits girlfriend

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A couple was shot Monday night outside the Rollingwood Apartments on Pewter Avenue, off Walmsley Boulevard, in Chesterfield.

The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. along the 6300 block of Pewter Avenue, according to police.

Sources told Crime Insider Jon Burkett a gunmen fired a bullet that struck the male shooting victim, traveled through him, and struck his girlfriend.

The couple drove themselves to St. Francis Medical Center in Midlothian for treatment.

They were then transferred to VCU Medical Center.

Police said the couple's injuries were consider non-life threatening. Their condition has not yet been released.

Police have not yet released information on the shooting suspect.

The investigation into the shooting remains on-going.

