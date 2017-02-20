× Man on Harley Davidson killed at Chesterfield intersection

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — William D. Domer, 67, of Hilltop Lane in Powhatan, was killed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Domer failed to stop at a stop sign Friday afternoon at the intersection of Otterdale and Old Hundred Roads.

“A 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Otterdale Road when it did not stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Otterdale Road and Old Hundred Road. A 2004 GMC Sierra, which was traveling west on Old Hundred Road, struck the motorcycle,” a Chesterfield Police spokesman said. “William Domer was transported to Chippenham Hospital. [He] later died as a result of his injuries.”

The truck driver was not hurt. The police investigation remains on-going.