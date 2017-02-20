× Glen Allen teen arrested on gun, multiple drug charges

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — An 18-year-old Glen Allen man was arrested Friday after police executed a search warrant of a Chickahominy Branch Drive home.

“Officers recovered marijuana, firearms, and numerous schedule I and II narcotics,” a Henrico Police spokesman said.

While police have not yet confirmed which drugs were discovered, Schedule I drugs include drugs like heroin, LSD, marijuana, and ecstasy. Schedule II drugs include drugs like cocaine, meth, oxycodone (OxyContin), fentanyl, Dexedrine, Adderall, and Ritalin.

Thomas Ross Saedan, 18, of Chickahominy Branch Drive in Glen Allen, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, seven counts of possession of a schedule I and II drug with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II drug.

Anyone with additional information about the suspect or arrest can submit a news tip here.