CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Fire destroyed a home at the Shady Hill Mobile Park on Jeff Davis Highway in Chesterfield.

Fire crews were alerted to the fire at about 5:30 a.m. Monday.

When firefighters arrived to the 6800 block of Jeff Davis, they could see flames shooting from the home.

Two people lived in the mobile home, but no one was home when the fire started, a Chesterfield Battalion Chief at the scene said.

The fire remains under investigation.