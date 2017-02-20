Former Hermitage football standout arrested on heroin charge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former Hermitage football star was arrested, along with other current and former University of Charleston student athletes, late Saturday night at a motel in Charleston, according to WSAZ.

Kaimire Hodge, Juan Morgan, Justin Hall and Nicholas Covington were arrested by Charleston police officers Saturday on drug charges.

Hodge, a defensive back and wide receiver, graduated from Hermitage High School in 2016. He made the Virginia High School Coach Association’s all-state first team as a senior.

Hodge was dismissed in the fall for academic reasons, along with Hall, the college confirmed with WSAZ.

The four men were at the Motel 6 which was investigated when someone smelled marijuana coming from the room, according to criminal complaints obtained from Kanawha County magistrate court by WSAZ.

Once the officer was given permission to come in, according to the criminal complaint, he found a handgun, small stamp baggies, digital scales, three mason jars with marijuana residue, a plastic bag with 27 bundles of heroin and large amounts of cash.

At first, the men claimed the heroin was fake, though the substance later tested positive as heroin.

Hodge, 20, confessed that the handgun stolen out of Virginia was his, according to the criminal complaint, and he bought it from an unknown person for $400. He was charged with felony receiving or transferring stolen goods and possession with intent to deliver heroin.

His bond is set at $100,000.

Morgan, 19, was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin. His bond is set at $75,000, WSAZ reported.

Hall, 18, was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin. His bond is set at $75,000, WSAZ reported.

Covington, 19, was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin. His bond is set at $75,000. WSAZ reported.

WSAZ reached out to the University of Charleston and the football program for comment. The University of Charleston’s Communications Director, David Traube, released the following statement to WSAZ:

“We are aware of the situation and are cooperating with authorities as they determine the specific details. The event occurred off campus and, at that time, only two of the individuals in question, Nic Covington and Juan Morgan, were active members of the UC football team. The two have since been dismissed. We will wait for the results of the investigation before providing any additional information.”

All four are currently in the South Central Regional Jail.

Follow on WSAZ.com for the latest developments.