More Sargento shredded cheeses recalled over listeria fears

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — Sargento Foods Inc. is recalling several additional types of cheeses because of possible bacterial contamination following last week's news that a supplier, Deutsch Kase Haus of Middlebury, Indiana, said their Longhorn Colby cheese might be contaminated with Listeria monocyctogenes.

In addition to the previous products recalled on Feb. 10, the company is recalling these cheeses packaged on the same production lines:

Sargento Sliced Colby , 8 oz., UPC 4610000105, Sell By date 15MAY17F

, 8 oz., UPC 4610000105, Sell By date 15MAY17F Sargento Sliced Muenster , 8oz., UPC 4610000107, Sell By dates 05MAR17F, 06MAR17F, 15APR17F, 16APR17F and 17APR17F

, 8oz., UPC 4610000107, Sell By dates 05MAR17F, 06MAR17F, 15APR17F, 16APR17F and 17APR17F Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack , 7.5 oz., UPC 4610000122, Sell By date 03MAY17B

, 7.5 oz., UPC 4610000122, Sell By date 03MAY17B Sargento Sliced Tomato & Basil Jack , 6.67 oz., UPC 4610000279, Sell By date 03MAR17B

, 6.67 oz., UPC 4610000279, Sell By date 03MAR17B Sargento Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack , 8 oz., UPC 4610041018, Sell By date H07APR17

, 8 oz., UPC 4610041018, Sell By date H07APR17 Sargento Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese Pizzeria , 8 oz., UPC 4610041105, Sell By date H10APR17

, 8 oz., UPC 4610041105, Sell By date H10APR17 Sargento Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040094, Sell By date H08JUN17 and H09JUN17

Area MARTIN's stores said the impacted Sargento cheeses have been removed from their shelves.

Additionally, Sargento officials said the company has terminated its relationship with Deutsch Kase Haus.

No illnesses have been reported, according to Sargento.

The company previously recalled 6.84-ounce packages of Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby with sell-by dates of April 12 and May 10, 2017, and 8-ounce packages of Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese with sell-by dates of June 14 and July 12, 2017.

Because the potentially-tainted cheeses were packaged at Sargento's Plymouth, Wisconsin facility on the same production line as several other products, the company is also recalling the following cheeses:

Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese , 12 oz., UPC 4610000109 with "Sell By" date of "11JUN17B"

, 12 oz., UPC 4610000109 with "Sell By" date of "11JUN17B" Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese , 12 oz., UPC 4610000108 with "Sell By" dates of "12JUN17B", "09JUL17B" and "10JUL17B"

, 12 oz., UPC 4610000108 with "Sell By" dates of "12JUN17B", "09JUL17B" and "10JUL17B" Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese , 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with "Sell By" dates of "H14JUN17", "F28JUN17" and "D28JUN17"

, 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with "Sell By" dates of "H14JUN17", "F28JUN17" and "D28JUN17" Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese , 8 oz., UPC 4610040014 with "Sell By" date of "F05JUL17"

, 8 oz., UPC 4610040014 with "Sell By" date of "F05JUL17" Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076 with "Sell By" date of "F05JUL17"

Click here to see if your product is affected by the recall.

