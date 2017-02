× Man shot in leg on Richmond’s Northside

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are on scene after a man was shot in the leg in the city’s Northside Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 500 block of Culpepper Street and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6’s Jon Burkett that the man was shot in the leg.

His injuries are considered non-life threatening.