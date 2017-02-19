Central Va. community has 3rd largest percentage of missing black men in US

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Highland Springs has the third largest percentage of missing black ages 25-54 in the nation, according to an analysis by the New York Times.

But the men missing from Henrico County have not disappeared. They are either behind bars or have died, according to the article.

WTVR CBS 6 previously highlighted the issue in a 2015 story.

That report caught the eye of Lisa Robinson, a teacher at Highland Springs Elementary School. She decided something needed to be done to stop the cycle of children growing up without fathers.

"Honestly, my world stopped. It really did,"Robinson said about seeing the story.

She decided to take action and asked Henrico County Police to help.

"I hope it makes a difference in the homes for the children," Robinson said. "If it saves one child, it's positive."

How officers are connecting with kids, one eight-year-old boy's powerful story and what you can do to make a difference in a child's life. Melissa Hipolit's Problem Solvers Investigation airs Tuesday on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.