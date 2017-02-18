45-year-old man deemed endangered walked away from home, deputies say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a 45-year-old missing man deemed endangered.

Caroline County Sheriff A.A. Lippa Jr. said Shawn Garrett was last seen Friday in his home in the Lake Land’Or subdivision in Caroline County.

"It is believed that Mr. Garrett walked away from his home," officials said in a news release. "Mr. Garrett’s cellular telephone, and other personal belongings were found in his home."

Lippa said Garrett suffers from a medical condition and may need immediate assistance.

If you have seen Garrett or have information that could help deputies, contact the Caroline Sheriff’s Office at 804-633-5400.

