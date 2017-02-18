Are record highs possible this weekend?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our temperatures have been all over the place during the last ten days. After a record high last Sunday, we had some cooler days this past week. The normal high for this period of February is in the lower 50s, and the normal low is in the lower 30s.

Friday morning opened with the coldest weather in a week:

While it was still chilly Saturday morning, temperatures were a bit higher than Friday's lows.

Highs will reach the lower 70s across the majority of the Commonwealth Saturday. Increasing cloud cover will limit some of the warming.

Lows Saturday night into Sunday morning will be a bit milder as well.

While these temperatures are back to being well above normal, the record highs for the weekend may be just a little too high to reach, unless our cloud cover ends up being thinner and more scattered.

A cold front will pass through later on Sunday and bring some cooler temperatures in for the first part of the week. Highs Monday will be in the mid 60s and highs Tuesday will be in the upper 50s. Temperatures will be warmer west and southwest, and much cooler near the coast. Warmer air will return for the end of the week with highs back into the lower 70s.

Click here for the rest of the 7-day forecast.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: