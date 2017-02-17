Weekend Events: Va Auto Show, Premiere Screening of “Maya Angelou, And Still I Rise”

February 17-19

The Virginia Motor Trend International Auto Show is back at the Greater Richmond Convention Center Friday, February 17 through Sunday, February 19. Hundreds of the latest cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs and hybrids, as well as test drives, specialty vehicles, classic cars and more will be on display in a non-selling environment, talk to product specialists, inspect engines and experience the latest automotive technology.

In addition to vehicles there are several special events happening for the weekend. Dare Devil Dogs Performance with dog trainer Laura Moretz Friday, at 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 pm; Saturday, at 12 p.m., 2:30 pm, 5 p.m. and 7:30 pm; and Sunday, at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Richmond Animal Care & Control (RACC) will be on site with dogs looking to be adopted, Friday, 3-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 12-3 p.m.

Other special events and appearances at the Virginia Motor Trend International Auto Show include the 2016 Miss Virginia Michaela Gabriella Meet & Greet Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., courtesy of Citgo. Citgo Gas Cards – The first 100 lucky show goers on Saturday, and Sunday, will receive a $10 Citgo gas card, courtesy of Citgo. There will also be Face Painting & Balloon Art Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Show hours are Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for senior citizens (62 and older) and military (w/any DOD/ID) and free for children (12 and under). For additional information, visit www.VirginiaAutoShow.com or follow www.facebook.com/VirginiaMotorTrendInternationalAutoShow, @VAAutoShow on Twitter and @VAAutoShow on Instagram. Hashtag: #VAAutoShow.

February 18

St. Michael Catholic Church’s 25th Anniversary Bluegrass Concert Series, Saturday, Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road; April 1, Larry Stephenson Band; July 29 Damien Muller Band and October 21 Junior Sisk and Ramblers Choice. Concerts are held at St. Michael’s, 4491 Springfield Road, Glen Allen, doors open at 6, concert starts at 7pm, advance tickets $15, at the door $20. For more information visit www.saint-mikes.org or call 804-527-1037.

Petersburg’s 3rd annual Black History Month Festival, Saturday, 3 pm – 8 pm at Petersburg High School, 3101 Johnson Road, Petersburg. Features This year’s theme “A Century of Black Light, History and Culture” celebrates the contributions of African-Americans in to the community by showcasing music, dance, food, and art. The festival will have vendor, singers and dancers of Petersburg Public Schools and neighborhood organizations, performances by 392nd Fort Lee Army Band, and the main act Plunky & Oneness. Also, help paint a mural during a live painting demonstration with Petersburg Area Art League. For more information visit petersburgva.gov.

February 19

Diversity Richmond Black LGBTQ History Month in Central Virginia, partners with Restoration Fellowship for the “Love is Love, God Dialogue on Religion and Spirituality” Sunday, 3 pm in partnership with Continuing the celebration of Black LGBTQ History Month, Diversity Richmond is proud to partner with Restoration Fellowship for the Love is Love, God is Love: A Conversation on Church, Religion and Spirituality in the Black LGBTQ Community. Join panelists Rev. Reuben J. Boyd, Jr., Rev. Lacette Cross and Rev. Kenny Callaghan as they discuss the role the Church plays in the lives of the Black LGBTQ community. The discussion will provide clergy leaders and members a time to share and heal. Diversity Richmond 1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, email Rodney Lofton Rodney.lofton@diversityrichmond.org.

Future Event

Special Benefit Premiere Screening of the documentary “Maya Angelou, And Still I Rise”

Wednesday’s A List on CBS 6 news at 7 featured Actor/Producer Tim Reid Productions of Legacy Media Institute, and the new project he’s backing, a Special Benefit Premiere Screening of the documentary “Maya Angelou, And Still I Rise” before its debut on public Television.

Legacy Media Institute is a non-profit headed by Tim Reid proceeds will benefit the work associated with the Institute. “Maya Angelou, And Still I Rise” shows Monday, February 20, 6pm at the Virginia Museum of Fine, tickets $15, students $10. Details at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/maya-angelou-and-still-i-rise-… for documentary and Spring Fashion Showcase at Facebook – Tim Reid Production.

The 2017 Spring Fashion Showcase is April 2, at the TRP Studios, Decatur Street Building 29, Richmond. There will also be an art gallery, and vendors. For more information on designers, vendors, and models visit www.TRPFashionShow.com.

The Richmond International Film & Music Festival (RIFF) Feb 27-Mar 5, 2017. More than 150 films from over 35 countries to be screened over seven days plus 50 Local, National and International Music Showcases. The festival features emerging filmmakers, Oscar award-winning talent, and will hosts top filmmakers from around the world. It includes film premieres, nightly music showcases, panels with visiting studio executives, the FLOW creative conference and the annual red carpet awards. There will be question and answer sessions as well as meet and greets with visiting filmmakers and musicians throughout multiple Richmond venues. For a complete list of this year’s film and music & to purchase advance tickets, visit www.RVAFILMFESTIVAL.com. Advance tickets on sale.