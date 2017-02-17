Richmond International Film and Music Festival

RICHMOND, Va. – Hollywood is coming to Richmond, with 150 films and music from 50 bands and musicians participating in the 2017 Richmond international Film Festival. Producer and Founder of the popular event Heather Waters joined us in the studio to fill us in on what’s new this year for the festival. The 2017 Richmond Film Festival Music Event kicks off on Monday, February 27th and the Film Festival starts on Tuesday, February 28th. For more information you can visit http://www.rvafilmfestival.com