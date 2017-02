POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Anderson Highway (Route 60) and Academy Road in Powhatan County.

Investigators say the crash occurred around 6:20 p.m.

Details of the crash have not been released at this time. State Police are still on scene.

The identity of the victim will be released pending notification of next of kin.

