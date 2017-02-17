Parents rally for sidewalk along busy Chesterfield road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Va. – There is a steady stream of cars that whiz by on winding Old Hundred Road.

It’s a thoroughfare that has brought many a close call, according to parents and students.

Just this week a high school student was hit in the face by the side mirror of a passing car, as she walked down Old Hundred Road to school. She was taken to Chippenham Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The news motivated mother Becky Baucom to rally parents on the private social networking app NEXTDOOR. She's had her share of close calls with cars and worries a lot about school students walking on the road without sidewalks.

“Usually the kids are going to school and people are going to work so it's very busy and people are speeding and kids are putting their lives at risk,’ Baucom said.

She said that people responded right away to her poll. Turns out, a majority want to have a sidewalk too.

Now she wants the county to put in sidewalks in front of Swift Creek Middle, along with a crosswalk.

“I’d love, love to see a crosswalk across this road so we can safely cross and cars would be aware that she's crossing because running across this road is a very scary ordeal,” Baucom said.

She hopes a petition will raise awareness so that the county can take on the task sooner rather than later.