× Legend Brewing Co. has a new look on deck

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond’s oldest brewery is getting a facelift.

Legend Brewing Co. is renovating its front patio along West Seventh Street in Manchester in the style of an authentic German beer garden.

Dave Gott, Legend’s vice president of operations, said the new patio will feature a large pergola with columns that will provide shade for a spot that gets a lot of sun. Where Legend’s deck, known for its iconic view of downtown from Manchester, enjoys shade from nearby trees, the front patio is more exposed, Gott said.

“It’s southwest-facing, and it’s hotter than Hades out there in the summer,” Gott said. “This will give us some shade, some inclement weather seating.”

The new patio will have ceiling fans and fiberglass panels on top of the structure to provide protection from rain. Gott said it will be finished within a month, and didn’t disclose project costs.

In September, Gott said he was considering renovating Legend’s entire facility. The patio upgrade is separate from that project.

Gott said the bigger renovation is on hold as the brewery changes its strategy, focusing more on additional locations and taprooms.

“We still very much want to do it. But right now, expansion is going to be more toward pubs,” Gott said. “Being able to have our own dedicated pubs in various places, that’s really where the growth is right now.”

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com.