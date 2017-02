× Henrico Police investigating suspicious death

HENRICO COUNTY, Va – Henrico County police are investigating a suspicious death Friday morning.

Officers responded just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday to the 3000 block of Briar Lane to find a man dead inside a house.

Detectives remained at the scene for hours, still on Briar Lane till after 2:00 a.m. Friday.

Henrico County Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.