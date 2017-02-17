× Instructor accused of having sex with teen dancer

MANASSAS, Va. — Detectives in Northern Virginia would like to hear from students who took dance classes with Chase Clark Peklo.

The 19-year-old Sterling, Virginia man was arrested and charged with several crimes related to relationship he allegedly had with young dance students.

“Adrenaline Dance Studio contacted police to report an alleged sexual offense that had occurred between a student and one of their instructors,” a Fairfax County Police spokesperson said. “Preliminary investigation determined that Peklo was inappropriately communicating with a 13-year-old and two 14-year-old teenaged girls from December of 2015 to November of 2016. It is also alleged that he had a sexual relationship with one of the girls while she was 14 years old.”

Peklo was arrested and charged with carnal knowledge of child between 13 and 15 years of age and five counts of possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography.

Peklo taught a dance at both Adrenaline Dance Studio in McLean and Stage Door on New Market Court in Manassas.

Anyone with additional information about Peklo was asked to call Detective McCoy at 703-246-7898 or Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.