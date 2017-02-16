× Virginia Motor Trend International Auto Show

RICHMOND: The Virginia Motor Trend International Auto Show is back at the Greater Richmond Convention Center Friday, February 17 through Sunday, February 19. Hundreds of the latest cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs and hybrids, as well as test drives, specialty vehicles, classic cars and more will be on display in a non-selling environment, talk to product specialists, inspect engines and experience the latest automotive technology.

In addition to vehicles there are several special events happening for the weekend. Dare Devil Dogs Performance with dog trainer Laura Moretz Friday, at 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 pm; Saturday, at 12 p.m., 2:30 pm, 5 p.m. and 7:30 pm; and Sunday, at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Richmond Animal Care & Control (RACC) will be on site with dogs looking to be adopted, Friday, 3-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 12-3 p.m.

Other special events and appearances at the Virginia Motor Trend International Auto Show include the 2016 Miss Virginia Michaela Gabriella Meet & Greet Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., courtesy of Citgo. Citgo Gas Cards – The first 100 lucky show goers on Saturday, and Sunday, will receive a $10 Citgo gas card, courtesy of Citgo. There will also be Face Painting & Balloon Art Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Show hours are Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for senior citizens (62 and older) and military (w/any DOD/ID) and free for children (12 and under). For additional information, visit www.VirginiaAutoShow.com or follow www.facebook.com/VirginiaMotorTrendInternationalAutoShow, @VAAutoShow on Twitter and @VAAutoShow on Instagram. Hashtag: #VAAutoShow