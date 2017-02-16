Have you seen Twanshae Wilkerson? Deputies seek Hanover teen

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old girl from Hanover County last seen Sunday afternoon.

Twanshae Yahnel Wilkerson, who is considered a runaway juvenile, was last seen at her home on Feb. 12 at 4 p.m., Sgt. James R. Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Wilkerson is known to frequent the City of Richmond around Fairfield and Mosby Court and the east end of Henrico County,” Cooper said.

The teen was last seen wearing a red and white shirt, light-colored blue jeans with holes in the front and back and red and white tennis shoes.

If you have seen Twanshae, call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Please SHARE on social media to SPREAD THE WORD!