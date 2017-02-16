Thursday’s ‘Young and The Restless’ and ‘Bold and The Beautiful’ to air overnight

Thursday’s episodes of “The Young and The Restless” and “The Bold and The Beautiful” were preempted by a CBS News Special Report.

As a result, WTVR CBS 6 will re-air the shows beginning at 1:37 a.m. Friday morning.

1:37-2:37 — Y&R

2:37-3:07 — B&B

3:07-3:36 — Extra

Here’s a brief recap from CBS of both of the episodes.

THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS

Victor keeps Nikki in suspense, Lily confides in Jordan and Billy takes a stand.

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL

The attendants at the wedding all congratulate the newlyweds and the reception begins! Family members toast the Nicole and Zende. Before the reception is even over, Quinn has Nicole’s portrait taken down and her own put back up.