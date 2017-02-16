School board votes to move Peabody students to Vernon Johns Jr. High

PETERSBURG, Va. — The Petersburg School board voted Wednesday night to move students and staff at Peabody Middle to Vernon John’s Junior high beginning at the start of the 2017-18 school year.

The school board decided to make the move because of the following:

Increased number of students in advanced and future dual enrollment courses

Flexible classrooms for student-centered learning and differentiated instruction

Participation in athletic programs

Prior construction additions designed for middle school

Maintenance and repair savings

This comes after the school board voted to close Vernon John’s Junior High in March of 2016. The school board voted to send ninth-graders to Petersburg High School and establish grades 6-8 at Peabody Middle School.

Vernon Johns, which was built in 1972 with an addition in 2000, is much newer than Peabody, which was built in 1951 and received its most recent addition in 1970.

