Richmond mom is Dash for the Cash contestant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kathy Hoverman will be racing for the chance to win $2500 as the Dash for the Cash contestant in this year’s Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K.

Hoverman, who was randomly selected from all of this year's registered racers, will start ahead of the elite runners. And if she crosses the finish line before they do, she'll win the $2500.

Hoverman said she is ready for the challenge because she has run in the 10K for the last four years.

"I knew I'd be up for the challenge,” Hoverman said. “I've been an athlete for all of my life, so accepting physical challenges is something I really enjoy.”

The athlete played college soccer for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and even played professionally for the Washington freedom.

She said the hardest part of getting ready for the April 1 race is balancing her training with her two kids, who are both under the age of three, so she said she does a lot of her running at night.