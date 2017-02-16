BREAKING: Adults killed, kids unharmed in Richmond apartment
WATCH LIVE: Trump names new labor secretary pick

Renewal by Andersen replacement windows

Posted 12:43 pm, February 16, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va. –  Page Ewell, local owner of Renewal by Andersen, stopped by the studio to walk us through the differences between vinyl and fibrex windows. Page also shared the details on a special discounted price for viewers on their premier windows and patio doors. For more information call 1-800-589-6633 or visit online at http://www.RichmondWindow.com.
{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RENEWAL BY ANDERSEN}