× Judge throws out case against Petersburg mayor, councilman

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Petersburg judge has thrown out a case that could have resulted in the ouster of Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham and councilman Howard Myers.

The reason behind the judge’s decision is not yet known.

The case centered around a petition filed by Petersburg voters who argued Parham and Myers should be removed from council due to maleficence and the way they chose to spent tax payer dollars.

Clean Sweep Petersburg, a government Watch Dog Group, coordinated the petition drive submitted the signed petitions to Circuit Court.

Earlier this month, Parham said he looked forward to fixing issues in the city and was adamant much of Petersburg’s financial problems started before he was elected.

“I’ve been on council two years and a lot of those allegations are from things that’s been going on, for multiple years before I got there,” he said. “We are headed in the right direction and I’m not going to be sidetracked by these allegations.”

This is a developing story.

To read more about the issues facing the city of Petersburg, click here.