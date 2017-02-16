‘It’s a tough day’ Mayor responds to ‘senseless’ Richmond killing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney made his presence known at a Thursday morning crime scene in Richmond.

The bodies of three adults were discovered in a Coalter Street apartment at about 8:30 a.m.

The deaths appeared to be a double-murder suicide, according to Crime Insider sources.

"It's a tough day. You never want to have to come out to a scene of anything of this sort," the mayor said.

In addition to the man and two women found dead in the home, two children under the age of five, were also found inside.

The children were not physically hurt.

"My heart goes out to the children who were on the scene and I hope that they are in the best care after something like this has happened," the mayor said.

Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham said the children were taken to police headquarters where they were waiting for someone to arrive and care for them.

The death investigation remains on-going. Police have not yet released the victims' names.

"It appears we are not looking for any suspects," Chief Durham said.