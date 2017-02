Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Did you know that Heart Disease is the leading cause of death in the US? Dr. Roberta Bogeav, from Bon Secours Advanced Heart Failure and Mechanical Support Center, joined us in the studio to share a few tips with us to improve your heart health. You can schedule a heart scan today by calling 1-800-691-4327. For more information on the ‘Heart Check Challenge’ you can go online to http://www.RVAHeart.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BON SECOURS}