“Choir Boy” Sings



RICHMOND, Va. – As a part of the Acts of Faith Festival, the Richmond Triangle Players and the Heritage Ensemble Theatre Company present, “Choir Boy.” Philip Crosby and Anthony Ford shared a preview of the play. We also enjoyed a performance from Vegas Krane, Akiel Baldwin, Elijah Jefferson, Jamar Jones and Keaton Hillman. “Choir Boy” opens with a low-priced preview Wednesday, February 22nd and continues through March 17th at the Richmond Triangle Players home theater on Altamont Avenue in Scott’s Addition. For more information you can visit http://www.rtriangle.org



