A *Sweet Ending

RICHMOND, Va. – Local Baker Leanne Fletcher from Big Herm’s Kitchen walked us through the steps on creating her easy to make Oatmeal Cookie Apple Crisps. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit www.bighermskitchenrva.com

SWEET LEANNE’S OATMEAL APPLE CRISP

Ingredients

Favorite Oatmeal Cookie Dough

2- Tbsp Butter

2- Can Apples, Drained

1- Tsp Vanilla

½- Cup Sugar

½- Cup Brown Sugar

1- Tbsp Cornstarch

Instructions

• Preheat oven to 325, Spray muffin pan with non-stick oil

• Scoop cookie dough into muffin pan.

• Cook dough for 15min.

• In skillet place Butter, Apples and Vanilla. Cook for 2mins. Add in Sugar, Brown Sugar and Cornstarch. Stir for additional 5mins.

• Chop up apple mixture to your desire.

• Once cookie dough is done press a dent in top of muffin.

• Place apple mixture in dent

• Place your favorite topping.