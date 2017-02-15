× Who are these people accused of stealing from Wegmans?

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — The Chesterfield County Crime Solvers hope the public can help identify individuals accused of stealing from Wegmans grocery store.

Over the past several weeks, these individuals have been concealing items and leaving the store without paying for them, police said. They are accused of stealing from the Wegmans in Midlothian.

Police said that if you can identify the people in these pics, you can receive a cash reward.

Just contact Crime Solvers. Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward.

Callf (804) 748-0660 (Anonymous TipLine)