Trio arrested in Chesterfield home burglaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Three people have been arrested in connection with a rash of burglaries and attempted burglaries in Chesterfield near Hull Street and Courthouse Road.

Kristopher Davis, 18, Shiauna Harris, 19, and Dominique Eggleston, 22, are facing multiple charges that include breaking and entering and grand larceny.

Police say the suspects broke into homes and stole items between December 21, 2016 and February 7, 2017. They said suspects hit nine different houses, two of which happened in the Bexley subdivision.

The suspects reportedly got away with money, jewelry, tools and even guns.

CBS 6 spoke with neighbors in the area who say the crimes have them a little on edge.

"I was thinking yep. That's not too big of a surprise,” said one neighbor. “New people coming in are younger and so they're working and there are houses empty now. If it was older people, there would be somebody there all the time."

A community meeting will be held Wednesday night at Saint Luke's United Methodist church on Fordham road.

Neighbors want to inform everyone about the burglaries and how they can stay safe.