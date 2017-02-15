Teen accused of attempting to light students’ hair on fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Midlothian Middle School student is facing charges after police say he attempted to light two students’ hair on fire on a school bus.

Police said the incident happened on Valentine’s Day on a bus in the Smoketree South community.

The 13-year-old boy is accused of using a lighter to set the fire. He also reportedly spit on one of the two students. The name of the student has not been released because he is a juvenile.

The student was unsuccessful in his attempt and no one was injured during the incident.

A juvenile criminal complaint for three counts of assault and one count of disorderly conduct has been filed against the student.

A Chesterfield judge will now decide if the teen will face those charges.