RVA Revealed features one of Richmond’s most notorious figures fighting for his life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mark Holmberg will feature Donnie "Dirt Woman" Corker on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. -- When it comes to Richmond legends, Mark Holmberg says there is no character bigger than Donnie "Dirt Woman" Corker, a most notorious underground cult figure.

He’s been around Richmond for 50 years and he’s done just about everything.

But he recently suffered a heart attack, a stroke and is now in heart failure - and fighting for his life.

Mark Holmberg with tell you all about him on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.