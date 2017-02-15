Man shot in the stomach in South Richmond, suspect in custody

RICHMOND, Va. — A man has been transported to the hospital after a shooting in a South Richmond neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police said at 8:35 p.m. they received a call for shots fired in the 1400 block of Clarkson Court. When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The location of the shooting is in the same block of a fatal stabbing Tuesday night. Police said they do not believe the crimes are related.

Police said the suspect in the case remained at the scene and is in police custody.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

