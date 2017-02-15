Get ready for your on camera close up

RICHMOND, Va. – If you have ever thought about becoming an actor, you have the perfect opportunity to learn from one of the top casting companies right here in Virginia. Producer Erica Arvold and Actress Eva DeVirgilis talked about the four hour Acting Extravaganza. The interactive workshop is Saturday, February 18th from 1-5pm at the Public Broadcasting Studios on Sesame Street in Chesterfield. For more information you can visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/acting-extravaganza-tickets-30413176630

